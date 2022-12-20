Arkansas State Parks encourages Arkansans to start the new year on the right foot with First Day Hikes on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Led by America’s State Parks, First Day Hikes encourage everyone to celebrate the new year with time spent outdoors, focusing on healthy habits and lifelong memories.

“Visiting a state park is a great way to get outside, enjoy nature and welcome the new year with family and friends,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

