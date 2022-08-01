State Police CID investigating officer-involved shooting
A Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in the Knoxville community while law enforcement officers were involved in an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane.
Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the standoff suspect who had barricaded herself inside a residence.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have obtained an arrest warrant for Christiana Beasley, 44, of Knoxville. She is charged with attempted capital murder and is in custody.
Homicide involving Stuttgart teen underway
Arkansas State Police Special Agents have been requested by the Stuttgart Police Department to investigate an apparent homicide that has claimed the life of a teenager.
Stuttgart police officers found Kyler Stigger, 15, dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street.
Stigger’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.
Jackson County residents found dead at fire scene
The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities Friday night after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police investigate the deaths. Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are proceeding with a homicide investigation.
The bodies of Kathy Holloway, 60, and Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43, were found inside the home at 10214 Arkansas Highway 37 shortly after 8:30 p.m. Both resided at the residence.
The manner and cause of the deaths will be determined by the state medical examiner. Meanwhile agents are also working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
– Van Buren County Democrat
