Scotty Ray Gardner was sentenced to death by a Faulkner County jury on Aug. 22, 2018. That sentence was affirmed Thursday by the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Gardner is among 29 other Arkansas inmates on death row.
A Faulkner County jury deliberated for about 15 minutes following two days of testimony before finding him guilty of capital murder. The next day, a jury of seven women and five men sentenced Gardner to death. It was the first death sentence imposed in Faulkner County in 36 years.
After he was sentenced to death, Gardner’s case was appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Gardner was arrested at 55 years old in March 2016 in connection to the strangulation death of Susan “Heather” Stubbs.
The two had been living together in Room 114 at the Days Inn motel in Conway when Gardner strangled the 41-year-old woman with a curling iron on March 6, 2016, shortly after the couple returned to the motel room after attending church that morning.
Before he grabbed the curling iron, the two struggled on the bed.
Charles Kokes, the chief medical examiner at the Arkansas State Crime Lab, testified during Gardner’s 2018 trial and said the evidence showed Stubbs died of ligature strangulation and would have tied after two to four minutes of applied pressure.
During her final moments, Stubbs would have been in a complete sense of panic as her body hungered for air, he said.
After the murder, Gardner took Stubbs’ money ($240) and two cell phones before going to Hot Springs and Oklahoma to go gambling – all the while he texted her children off her phones and instructed them to “just ride around for a little bit” instead of going back to the motel room.
While detained in the Faulkner County Detention Center, Gardner had confessed to his ex-wife on a recorded phone line that he killed Stubbs, adding that he felt she “got what she deserved.”
During the appeal process, Gardner argued that circuit court officials would not let him represent himself as he wished, that court officials refused to include the option of extending mercy to him in the jury instructions and that it “erroneously instructed the jury on two aggravating circumstances,” according to Arkansas Supreme Court documents.
Associate Justice Rhonda K. Wood wrote the opinion affirming Gardner’s conviction and sentence.
Under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as well as Article 2 Section 10 of the Arkansas Constitution, a defendant has the right to represent himself if the request is unequivocal and timely requested; there has been a knowing and intelligent waiver; and the defendant “had not engaged in conduct that would prevent the fair and orderly exposition of the issues.”
When reviewing Gardner’s statements in their entirety, Wood said the appeared to represent the suspect’s frustration with his attorneys and did not amount to an unequivocal request.
“Here, Gardner’s request to waive was not unequivocal,” the opinion filed Thursday reads in part. “During a pretrial hearing on a motion to continue filed by his attorneys, Gardner interjected and told the court that he did not want it to grant the motion to continue. When the circuit court indicated that it would defer to Gardner’s counsel regarding the time they needed to prepare his defense, Gardner stated, ‘I don’t want them on my case. . . . Your Honor, I’d ask to represent myself or get some other attorney. She’s lied to me three times. He’s lied to me. I don’t want people lying to me. This is my life.’ When the circuit court ruled that it would grant the motion to continue, Gardner stated simply, ‘I ain’t got nothing else to say to ‘em.’”
Regarding a non-model jury instruction that would have included a provision saying the jury could show mercy, Arkansas Supreme Court justices sided with the lower court because the instructions that instead stated the aggravating circumstances would have to justify a death sentence beyond a reasonable doubt “accurately states the law.”
In his appeal, Gardner also argued that prosecutors did not introduce evidence during the penalty phase of his trial that supported two of the aggravated circumstances that would have qualified his case as a death penalty case.
A defendant found guilty of capital murder does not automatically receive a death sentence.
In Arkansas, a defendant found guilty of capital murder can receive one of two punishments: life in prison without the possibility of parole or death. However, prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty in all capital cases.
“The death penalty is never an automatic option,” senior deputy prosecutor John Hout said during jury selection in Gardner’s case.
Not only were prosecutors required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Gardner killed Stubbs “premeditated and deliberately,” but, Hout said, they had to prove there was at least one aggravating circumstance or factor that contributed to the alleged crime.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews, who was a deputy prosecutor during Gardner’s trial, sought listed three aggravating circumstances during the Gardner trial — that he previously committed a felony that substantiated a risk of death or serious injury to another person; the murder was committed for pecuniary gain; and that Stubbs’ strangulation death was especially cruel — to qualify the case as a death penalty case.
Though he admitted to taking and selling Heather’s property in a casino parking lot, Gardner argued that prosecutors did not offer enough evidence to prove he murdered Stubbs for pecuniary gain.
According to court documents, the now 59-year-old man said “taking the property was merely an afterthought and not the motive for Heather’s murder.”
Gardner also said court officials “should not have instructed the jury on the aggravating circumstance of ‘especially cruel or depraved manner’ and that substantial evidence did not support the jury’s finding,” the appeal opinion states.
“Similarly, here, the State admitted evidence that Gardner and Heather struggled before he killed her,” the Arkansas Supreme Court opinion reads in part. “Gardner admitted that Heather was trying to get out of the room when he shoved her onto the bed and began choking her. When Heather continued fighting him, Gardner grabbed the curling iron and wrapped the cord around her neck. According to the medical examiner, once Gardner started choking Heather with the cord, she would have had ten to fifteen seconds of consciousness and would have flailed in an effort to get away as her air supply was being restricted. Heather’s murder was not instantaneous. She certainly would have been uncertain as to her own fate as she began losing consciousness.”
Arkansas Supreme Court justices ultimately affirmed Gardner’s conviction and sentence.
The matter will also automatically be appealed to the United States Supreme Court.
