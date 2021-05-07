The Arkansas Supreme Court is announcing the launch of interactive online learning games for students in the state. The games were created using the popular game-based learning platform Kahoot!
“We must educate young Arkansans about their government so that they will become informed and engaged citizens. Game-based learning can be very effective in holding the attention of students and making education fun,” Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp said.
Kahoot! trivia games have been created on three topics: (1) state and federal courts, (2) the Arkansas Supreme Court, and (3) Arkansas court system structure.
“We expect to add more to the list. We invite Arkansas teachers to send us topics so we can best support their needs,” Chief Justice Kemp said.
The games can be played alone or with students competing with one another in the classroom. Each Kahoot! game features a short educational video followed by trivia questions to test students’ knowledge of what they have learned. Teachers can track their students’ progress within the platform.
The games can be accessed at: www.arcourts.gov/kahoot
The Kahoot! platform is currently being used by iCivics, National Geographic, Scholastic, and other educational content providers for game-based learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.