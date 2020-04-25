The Arkansas Supreme Court issued an order Thursday, April 23, outlining the court’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the fourth order on pandemic response issued by the court, others having been issued previously March 17 and 20, and April 3.
Per the order, “courts of the state of Arkansas shall remain open,” and the previously issued suspension of in-person proceedings “… in all appellate, circuit, and district courts shall be extended through May 15, 2020 and may be extended by this court as circumstances warrant.”
The order was signed by Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.
The order continues that any previous suspensions and extensions due to COVID-19 response remain in place.
Emergency proceedings will continue to be held, “but only occur in-person if holding the proceeding remotely is not possible or feasible.” In person proceedings will follow public health guidelines of no more than 10 persons in the courtroom “or gathered around the courtroom.” Face coverings should be worn where possible, and those in the courtroom are separated per social distancing guidelines.
Non-emergency proceedings will not be held in-person, the order states, here the court acknowledging the ready availability of “video conferencing and teleconferencing technologies.” The order reminds judges that some parts of a proceeding “may be inappropriate for livestreaming to the public just as they would be inappropriate for public access in a physical courtroom.”
