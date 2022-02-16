The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will present Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin, the second concert of the 2021-2022 Acxiom Pops Live! season, on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. at the Robinson Center.
Broadway veterans Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw join ASO for a program celebrating the life and music of the iconic American singer. The program features iconic hits including “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” “Amazing Grace” and more.
Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin is sponsored by UAMS. The Pops Live! series is sponsored by Acxiom. Tickets start at $16. Active-duty military and student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www. ArkansasSymphony.org; at the Robinson Center street-level box office beginning 90 minutes prior to a concert; or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 1. All Arkansas students are admitted free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket using the Entergy Kids’ Ticket, downloadable at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/freekids or by calling the box office.
ASO mask, vaccine policy
All ASO musicians, guest artists and staff, venue staff, and patrons are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent (within 72 hours) negative test to be admitted to all ASO indoor concerts. For full information on the protocols ASO and its venues have implemented to ensure the comfort and safety of its audiences, including updates as guidance changes, please visit https://www. arkansassymphony.org/ safety. ASO has hired additional staff to streamline the process for the live concert.
Artists
Capathia Jenkins, vocalist
(bio: https://www.arkansas symphony.org/capathia -jenkins)
Ryan Shaw, vocalist
Geoffrey Robson, conductor
(bio: https://www.arkansas symphony.org/geoffrey -robson)
Program
Aretha Overture
Chain of Fools
I Say a Little Prayer
Birth of the Blues
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Nobody Does it Better
What a Friend We Have in Jesus/
Climbing Higher Mountains
MacArthur Park
America the Beautiful
R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
-Intermission-
Salute to Ray Charles
I Got You (I Feel Good)
Unforgettable
(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman
A Change is Gonna Come
Isn’t She Lovely
Try a Little Tenderness
Amazing Grace
About ASO
The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 56th full season in 2021-2022. ASO is the resident orchestra of Robinson Center Music Hall. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performs more than sixty concerts each year for more than 165,000 people through its Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks Series, Acxiom Pops Live! Series, River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series, and numerous concerts performed around the state of Arkansas, in addition to serving central Arkansas through numerous community outreach programs and bringing live symphonic music education to over 26,000 school children and over 200 schools. ASO’s education programs include the Sturgis Music Academy, which provides violin and cello instruction to more than 350 students, and the ASO Youth Ensembles Program, which has nearly 200 students enrolled in two full orchestras and a strings-only ensemble. ASO employs 12 full-time musicians, more than 70 part-time musicians and 15 administrative staff members with an annual operating budget of $3.5 million. Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is a member of the League of American Orchestras and a partner orchestra of the National Alliance for Audition Support, an unprecedented national initiative to increase diversity in American orchestras.
For more information about the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra call 501-666-1761 or visit www. ArkansasSymphony.org
