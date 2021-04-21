Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set his sights on vaccinating more young Arkansans against the threat of COVID-19. Commenting on the state’s ongoing vaccine rollout at his regular coronavirus briefing at the State Capitol on Tuesday, the governor said Arkansans aged 18-64 need to get vaccinated, not only for themselves, but others around them.
“[Arkansas] needs them to get vaccinated,” the governor said. “For the good of the state, community and [their] own health.”
The important of increasing vaccination numbers in young Arkansans is illustrated by the challenges other states are facing in coping with a surge of new coronavirus cases. Despite the fact Arkansas has yet to record increased case numbers that are indicative of a surge, the governor said the state still falls short of the national average when it comes to percentage of the population vaccinated.
“We need to increase the demand for our doses,” the governor said, citing vaccine hesitancy as the greatest stumbling block to a more robust rollout.
Another concern for Arkansas looms in the prevalence of variants of the coronavirus in the state, namely the variant which originated from the United Kingdom (UK). The UK variant, much more transmissible and linked to a higher death rate, will likely continue to proliferate in communities across the state, State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said, continuing on to make clear that increasing the number of vaccinated Arkansans was the only way to effectively combat the UK variant and other variants that pose a threat to Arkansas.
In his latest vaccine report, the governor said the state had administered about 19,500 doses of the coronavirus vaccine since Monday, a number that is lower than the state’s totals a week ago. As of Tuesday, 68 percent of the total number of vaccines the state has received since December have been administered into the arms of Arkansans, with almost 638,000 Arkansans now fully immunized against the threat of COVID-19. Over 200,000 Arkansans are partially immunized and the governor said the state is just 27,000 people short of having administered at least one vaccine dose to 1 million people in Arkansas.
A stumbling block in the state’s vaccine rollout remains in the extended pause of the use of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine. The J&J vaccine, a one-dose vaccine which is most used to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities like the homeless and homebound, continues to remain on a pause due to six cases in which women experienced blood clots in the two weeks following their vaccines. The governor said he is anxious to resume use of the J&J vaccine in his comments on Tuesday due to the seemingly low risk associated with its side effects. While six cases of blood clots have been recorded, 7 million vaccine doses have been administered nationwide. Romero, following up on the governor’s comments, said he expects the temporary pause to be lifted soon.
On the case front, Arkansas recorded 198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as seven additional deaths. A more worrying trend came in the fact the state saw an increase of 13 hospitalizations at 177. While a lower number compared to other case reports earlier in the pandemic, the increase in hospitalizations on Tuesday stood out after weeks of small increases and even reductions in total hospitalizations across the state.
In non-coronavirus related news, the governor said he had been briefed on the possibility of civil protests in the aftermath of an upcoming verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for nine minutes last May. The governor said he remained committed to allowing protesters across the state a space to peacefully protest in the aftermath of the verdict. As of the 1:30 p.m. briefing, the verdict had not been announced.
