The State of Arkansas will hold its annual sales tax holiday next weekend.
The tax free weekend, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 6, allows Arkansas shoppers to purchase back-to-school essentials, including certain electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, school instructional materials and clothing without tax.
The state requires all retailers to participate in the tax free holiday weekend and the retailers are not allowed to charge tax on the tax-exempted items.
Clothing items that will receive this tax exemption include all “human wearing apparel” that can be suitable for general use and must cost less than $100 per item.
Clothing accessories and equipment are also included in the exemption and involve items “worn on the person or in consisting with the clothing,” according to the state, and must cost less than $50 per item. Items include briefcases, cosmetics, hair bows, handbags, handkerchiefs, jewelry, nonprescription sun glasses, umbrellas, wallets, watches and wigs.
Electronic devices that qualify for the tax exemption include items that can be commonly used by a student while studying, including calculators, cell phones, E-Readers, printers, tablets, laptop computers and computer monitors, keyboards, mouses and desktops.
School supplies that are also commonly used by a student while studying are also exempted from tax during the weekend.
Art supplies that are tax exempt during the weekend include clay and glazes, paints (acrylic, tempura and oil), paintbrushes, sketch and drawing pads and water colors.
Instruction materials that include reference books, textbooks, workbooks and reference maps and globes are also tax exempt during the weekend.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
