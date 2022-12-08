The 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Jessica Saum visited Greenbrier Public Schools’ Wooster Elementary last week, Wooster Media Specialist Teri Beth Stevens told the Log Cabin Democrat.

As part of her visit, Saum observed inclusive practices at Wooster and toured the school’s classrooms. Stevens told the Log Cabin that Saum commended Wooster’s instructional strategies and small reading groups during her visit, with Saum later expressing her appreciation to Wooster and School Special Education and Inclusion Teacher Jennifer Pickett for the invite in a statement released to social media.

