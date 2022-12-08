The 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Jessica Saum visited Greenbrier Public Schools’ Wooster Elementary last week, Wooster Media Specialist Teri Beth Stevens told the Log Cabin Democrat.
As part of her visit, Saum observed inclusive practices at Wooster and toured the school’s classrooms. Stevens told the Log Cabin that Saum commended Wooster’s instructional strategies and small reading groups during her visit, with Saum later expressing her appreciation to Wooster and School Special Education and Inclusion Teacher Jennifer Pickett for the invite in a statement released to social media.
“My visit to Wooster Elementary was very special,” Saum said. “There, the inclusion of students who receive special education services is more than just a practice, it’s a true part of the school culture. Thank you for a wonderful visit.
Stevens provided a statement from Pickett to the Log Cabin. Pickett, who recently joined Wooster Elementary, said she met Saum through a mutual friend who knew they were both special education teachers. Saum is a special education teacher at Stagecoach Elementary School in Cabot.
“[Saum] is very supportive of inclusive practices, and, as part of her platform, she advocates for all students having access to great curriculum and instruction,” Pickett said. “Being new to Greenbrier myself, I bragged on the inclusive environment I’ve experienced here at Wooster [and] I shared with her about the inclusive classrooms, supportive administration and how inclusion is simply the norm here. She said she’d like to visit and see it in action. Our building and district administration were excited to have her come.”
The Arkansas Department of Education named Saum the Teacher of the Year for 2022 in October 2021. Saum’s visit to Wooster comes near the end of her tenure as Teacher of the Year, as North Little Rock Middle School Social Studies Teacher Capri Salaam earned the 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year honor on Oct. 14.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@
thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.