Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed the Arkansas Department of Health to add an additional 700 contract tracers to assist in breaking down chains of transmission of COVID-19, he announced Wednesday in his regular COVID-19 briefing.
The decision came in response to increasing numbers of cases in recent days, the governor said. He said the state experienced a “high spike” in cases from Tuesday to Wednesday. Arkansas recorded an additional 697 cases since Tuesday’s update for a cumulative total of 17,375.
The hiring of 700 contact tracers will cost the state an additional $22 million. The governor said the CARES Act Steering Committee will have to approve the funds. The governor hopes to have the first 350 contact tracers in place by mid-July.
“As we look up cases that increase in different parts of the state, we have to have resources to follow up with our contact tracing,” the governor said.
Nineteen additional hospitalizations have been recorded since Tuesday for a cumulative total of 267. Fifty-eight of the hospitalized are on ventilators, an increase of one since Tuesday. Three deaths have also been recorded since Tuesday for a total of 240.
Hot Spring, Washington and Benton Counties continue to lead the way in new cases, while Faulkner County recorded 29 new cases since Tuesday. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said most of the county’s cases came from Conway.
The state completed an additional 7,354 tests since Tuesday. After the success of reaching June’s testing goal of 120,000 tests, the governor announced that the state has set a goal of finishing 180,000 tests in the month of July. The governor said finishing 180,000 tests would mean 6 percent of Arkansas’ population will have been tested.
On Tuesday, the state’s rate of positive tests crossed the 10 percent threshold, a standard the CDC suggests recording a positivity rate at or below. Wednesday, however, the state recorded a positivity rate at about 5 percent. The state’s seven-day rolling average continues to increase, the governor said.
