Arkansas will receive increased supplies of the coronavirus vaccine from the federal government this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his regular COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force alerted the governor that the state would receive a 5 percent increase in its weekly vaccine allotment that would last for at least three weeks, the governor said. The most recent supply increase is a follow-up to another increase last week which resulted in the state receiving 16 percent more vaccine doses than it previously had.
Walmart stores in Arkansas will also get a boost in vaccine supplies from the federal government. The governor said Walmart, a preferred federal vaccine administrator, will receive 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed to its Arkansas stores beginning Feb. 11. The governor said the news of Walmart’s acquisition of coronavirus vaccine doses is welcome in the state’s ongoing work to vaccinate its citizens.
As it stands, about 300,000, or some 62 percent of the over 515,000 total doses the state has received since December has been administered to Arkansans.
The state’s daily coronavirus case numbers have continued to improve, the governor noted at the briefing. Since Monday, Arkansas has recorded just over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, while hospitalizations have decreased by 20 for a total of 869.
Despite the overall increase in case numbers since Monday, active coronavirus cases in the state are down by over 300.
Both the governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the most recent case numbers are encouraging, but not a sign the state should become complacent.
“We’re making good headway [in controlling the spread of COVID-19],” Romero said. “[But] it’s not time to back off [from safety precautions like] social distancing.”
To illustrate Romero’s point, the governor emphasized the state’s death toll which continues to increase at similar rates. Since Monday, 44 additional deaths have been reported to the Department of Health as related to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 4,939 Arkansans have died as a result of the coronavirus since the pandemic began early last year.
The governor also invited State Commerce Secretary Mike Preston to speak at Tuesday’s briefing. Preston said Arkansas’ Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program is back on-line and paying Arkansans after over a month of inactivity due to required updates to its system. Over the last two days, the PUA program has paid some 14,700 out-of-work Arkansans.
The state received additional positive news in its monthly revenue report. The governor said January’s report exceeded forecasts and has added to the state’s $400 million budget surplus. The governor cited Arkansas’ success in handling its budget as a sign Arkansans were going back to work and cautioned national lawmakers against passing President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.
In a final piece of news from the briefing, the governor announced he had no plans to extend the state’s 11 p.m. curfew on bars that has been in place in recent months.
The curfew, due to expire on Wednesday, will not be extended due to the state’s recent success in limiting coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the governor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.