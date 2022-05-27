On Wednesday, the Arkansas Trucking Association announced the 2021 Driver of the Year, Wyatt Jepsen, and 2021 Safety Professional of the Year, Russ Curbo.
Jepsen is a professional driver for Walmart Transportation. Carson is the director of safety at Lew Thompson & Son Trucking in Huntsville. Both honors were bestowed at the Safety Awards Luncheon during the ATA Annual Business Conference & Vendor Showcase in Hot Springs.
Each year, the Arkansas Trucking Association recognizes one driver for their strong and noteworthy professional qualifications, experience and performance and one safety professional for their qualifications, safety program and safety achievements.
Wyatt Jepsen, the 2021 Driver of the Year, has been a professional truck driver for 37 years, having spent the past 27 years with Walmart Transportation. While at Walmart, he has accumulated over 3.5 million accident-free miles and is a member of his company’s Million Mile Accident-Free Club.
He is also a member of Walmart Transportation’s emergency response team, traveling to areas of crisis to deliver critical supplies. In the past year, he supported relief efforts in Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida by delivering and then manning a mobile pharmacy, allowing locals access to pharmacy services. He also delivered food to Mayfield, Kentucky, in the aftermath of tornadoes and remained for several weeks to help cook for people in the community. He and his wife, Vickie, reside in Rogers.
This year’s Safety Professional of the Year, Russ Curbo of Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, has more than 30 years of industry experience, having worked as a driver, maintenance technician, highway police and 17 years in safety.
As safety director, Curbo has developed policies and procedures that have allowed Lew Thompson to adopt safety technology, including electronic logging devices and outward-facing cameras on trucks.
“Russ has been an active and engaged leader within our Safety Management Council for several years,” ATA President Shannon Newton said. “He is dedicated to improving safety and education in trucking by giving his time to this association, the state truck driving championship and his company.”
All member companies of the Arkansas Trucking Association are eligible to nominate drivers and safety professionals for these awards.
