Arkansas civilian labor force summary:

Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released today by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5 percent in September to 3.6 percent in October. Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 489, a result of 1,589 fewer employed and 1,100 more unemployed Arkansans. The United States’ jobless rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point between September and October, rising from 3.5 percent to 3.7 percent.

