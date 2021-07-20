Arkansas’s unemployment rate remained at 4.4 percent for the third straight month, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, which the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released.
Arkansas’s unemployment rate is three and four-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national rate, which rose from 5.8 percent in May to 5.9 percent in June.
“Our 4.4 percent unemployment rate continues to be significantly below the national rate of 5.9 percent,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “In fact, the national rate has been moving in the wrong direction. While employers are searching for workers to keep their businesses in operation or to expand, the shortage of workers reflects a hesitancy of some to return to the workforce.
“This hesitancy should diminish in the coming months as federal stimulus money slows, and our workers transition from training into full employment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.