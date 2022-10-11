The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is pleased to announce six recipients of the 2022 Urban and Community Forestry grants to fund community projects that will develop, improve and/or promote urban and community trees and forests.
The recipients and a brief description of their projects are listed below:
City of Cotter (Cotter) – Tree trimming and maintenance of existing trees in Cotter parks.
Easter Seals of Arkansas (Little Rock) – Development of community greenway and education/training at the Easter Seals campus in Little Rock.
Milestones Services, Inc. (Conway) – Hazard tree removal, tree planting, and development of a tree management plan for its early learning day school in Faulkner County.
Northwest Arkansas African American Heritage Association, Inc. (Fayetteville) – Invasive tree removal, tree pruning, and native species understory planting in a historical cemetery and surrounding area.
Tree Streets, Inc. (Little Rock) – Tree planting and existing tree maintenance in downtown Little Rock rights-of-way.
City of Wynne (Wynne) – Tree irrigation equipment and a tree pruning project in Wynne city parks.
The grant review committee ranked proposals based on criteria that included how much the proposed project will improve a community’s tree management program, proposed implementation plan for the project, proposed level of community involvement, educational components, and proposed tree care and long-term maintenance planning. Communities that participate in the Tree City USA, Tree Campus, and Tree Line programs received additional ranking points.
Urban and Community Forestry Grants are made available through federal grant funds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service’s Urban & Community Forestry Grant Program and are administered by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The total federal funding allocated to the 2022 projects is $48,000. Projects awarded 2022 grants must be completed by Aug. 31, 2024. For more information about the grant, contact Krissy Kimbro at kristine.kimbro@agriculture.arkansas .gov or 479-228-7929.
