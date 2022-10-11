The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is pleased to announce six recipients of the 2022 Urban and Community Forestry grants to fund community projects that will develop, improve and/or promote urban and community trees and forests.

The recipients and a brief description of their projects are listed below:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.