Today, Arkansas Urology, along with the Conway Chamber of Commerce, and local business and community leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting at the organization’s newest location, 1375 Superior Drive, to officially celebrate the grand opening of the newly expanded clinic which merges two previous locations together.
“Arkansas Urology continues to be dedicated to meeting needs across the entire state,” said E. Scot Davis, CEO of Arkansas Urology. “We recognized a need in the Conway community to expand our clinic and enhance our service offerings. At Arkansas Urology we aim to bring the latest in innovation and urological techniques to patients.”
In 2017, Arkansas Urology acquired Conway Urology, an independent group practice located at 495 Hogan Lane. Since this merger, two additional physicians have joined Arkansas Urology and practice out of the Conway clinic location.
“With three urologists and two APNs, we needed more space to provide our patients with the best care possible. Our new clinic will aid in much more efficient and ultimately superior patient experience,” said Dr. Jeff Marotte, physician-partner practicing at Arkansas Urology’s Conway clinic. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the addition of my two new partners who share my commitment to serving patients in Northcentral Arkansas.”
The new location incorporates green building concepts such as sunscreens, high-efficiency glazing, LED lighting and high-efficiency HVAC units. The clinic will provide comprehensive urological treatment services to men and women of all ages. Patients will have access to the most effective, state-of-the-art procedures in a caring and compassionate atmosphere. Arkansas Urology’s dedication to technology ensures that corrective treatment and recovery is faster and more comfortable. This new clinic represents a $6 million dollar investment in the Conway market.
AU Conway will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.arkansasurology.com or call (501) 327-5850.
