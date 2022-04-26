Arkansas Urology, the state’s largest and most innovative urology practice, is using a new radioactive diagnostic agent, Illuccix, that offers more precise detection of prostate cancer treatment planning and targeted care. Arkansas Urology is the first in the state and among the first in the country to offer this tool.
“This new, innovative technology allows us to detect small prostate tumors, where other types of scans might miss them, and it provides more accurate information regarding the spread and location of the cancer,” Dr. Kevin Claybrook, president of Arkansas Urology, said. “We’re proud to be the first urologists in the state to offer this new imaging agent that will help our doctors in developing individual treatment plans and improve the level of care for our patients.”
Illuccix is the first commercially available imaging agent for 68Ga-based PSMA-targeted PET scans. In fact, the first commercial dose of Illuccix in the United States was administered on Thursday, April 14, in Indianapolis. The first commercial dose in Arkansas was administered on April 19 at Arkansas Urology.
Illuccix is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in patients with prostate cancer with suspected metastasis who are candidates for initial definitive therapy or suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level.
“We are dedicated to providing the highest level of care for our patients, and that means early and accurate detection,” E. Scot Davis, CEO of Arkansas Urology, said. “Illuccixgives patients considerably improved access to PSMA-PET imaging, an advanced diagnostic tool. Arkansas Urology is a proven leader in prostate cancer prevention and treatment, and we are proud to be among the first in the country to offer this new, innovative technology.”
Illuccix was approved in December by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in patients with suspected metastasis who are candidates for treatment and those with suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen level.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer for men. An estimated 268,000 men will be diagnosed this year in the U.S., and 35,000 will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.
For more information about Arkansas Urology’s innovative cancer treatment options, visit Arkansas Urology.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.