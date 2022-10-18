Arkansas Urology conducted 300 free prostate cancer screenings during the month of September at five of its locations across the state. The screenings were offered as part of Arkansas Urology’s 18th annual Kickoff to Men’s Health, in recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Free prostate cancer screening events took place in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, El Dorado and Bentonville.

