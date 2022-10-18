Arkansas Urology conducted 300 free prostate cancer screenings during the month of September at five of its locations across the state. The screenings were offered as part of Arkansas Urology’s 18th annual Kickoff to Men’s Health, in recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Free prostate cancer screening events took place in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, El Dorado and Bentonville.
Of the 300 men screened in September, 17 were found to have abnormally high amounts of prostate-specific antigen, a potential indicator of prostate cancer, and five of them qualified as critically high.
Over the past 17 years and close to 8,000 screenings, 1,500 to 2,000 of those were diagnosed with an enlarged prostate and received potentially life-saving information from the screening events.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer, accounting for around 15 percent of all diagnosed cancer cases in male patients. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. The American Cancer Society estimates that around 260,000 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with the disease in 2022, with over 34,000 Americans dying from prostate cancer this year.
The events are particularly focused on reaching the uninsured or underinsured, those who might not seek screening due to anxiety about the exam and those at higher risk for prostate cancer due to their race or other factors. That includes those with a family history of prostate cancer, African American and Hispanic men over 40 and white men over 50, especially if they haven’t been screened in the last year.
“We increased our number of screenings at each location from previous years,” Chris Shenep, director of marketing for Arkansas Urology, said. “We offer screenings at no charge, because we know the importance of early detection in treating prostate cancer. Through these screenings, we have the potential to save lives. Our mission is to improve the lives of Arkansans, and Kickoff to Men’s Health is one way we put that mission into action each year.”
For more information about Arkansas Urology, visit www.arkansas urology.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.