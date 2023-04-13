Arkansas Urology, the state’s largest and most innovative urology practice, is proud to announce the addition of six new hires to its growing team. The new additions bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, enabling the practice to further improve the quality of care it offers patients.
The new hires include two physician assistants and four nurse practitioners. All of them bring exceptional expertise and a passion for improving patient outcomes. As Arkansas Urology averages 130,000 appointments per year statewide, the new additions will allow the practice to continue providing the highest-quality personalized and comprehensive care.
“Arkansas Urology is committed to working together and doing our very best to improve the lives of our patients,” said E. Scot Davis, CEO of Arkansas Urology. “We are excited to have six new additions to our team who share our commitment to excellence and patient care. We’re looking forward to seeing the impact they’ll each have on our practice.”
Sam Raney, Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (AG-ACNP), Stone Clinic-Little Rock. Raney is a skilled and experienced adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner who is returning to Arkansas Urology after serving the past six years in the emergency department at Baptist Health Medical Center.
Lisa Vinal, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), Stone Clinic-North Little Rock. Vinal has four years of comprehensive experience providing acute care.
Sarah Lilly, Physician Assistant (PA), Little Rock. Lilly is a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Peggy Isaac, Advanced Practice Nurse (APN), Russellville. Isaac brings 16 years of nursing experience to this role, most recently with Johnson Regional Medical Center in Clarksville, Ark.
Eli Jackson, Physician Assistant (PA), Conway. Jackson is a physician assistant who comes to Arkansas Urology from Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic.
Maya Clarke, Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (AG-ACNP), Little Rock, starting in April. Clarke is an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner with seven years of patient care experience.
With the addition of these talented individuals, Arkansas Urology is poised to expand its services and further improve the quality of care it offers. For more information about Arkansas Urology, visit www.arkansas urology.com.
