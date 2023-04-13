Arkansas Urology, the state’s largest and most innovative urology practice, is proud to announce the addition of six new hires to its growing team. The new additions bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, enabling the practice to further improve the quality of care it offers patients.

The new hires include two physician assistants and four nurse practitioners. All of them bring exceptional expertise and a passion for improving patient outcomes. As Arkansas Urology averages 130,000 appointments per year statewide, the new additions will allow the practice to continue providing the highest-quality personalized and comprehensive care.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.