Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that Arkansas is well prepared to make COVID-19 vaccines available for children ages 5-11 at his weekly briefing Tuesday, ahead of the CDC’s decision.
Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said that the vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective for children in this age group, and that Arkansas is expected to receive 110,000 doses in its first wave of the pediatric vaccination rollout.
All Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) local health units, which are located in every county in the state, will be able to give out pediatric vaccinations. Vaccines for Children (VFC) providers that are enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccination program will also receive pediatric vaccines for the children they serve. Parents can contact their provider if they are unsure if they are administering vaccines and if not, they can make an appointment with their closets local health unit.
Non-VFC pharmacies and clinics will be added to list soon after the initial roll-out.
Hutchinson said that the vaccine is important for this age group since they saw some of the highest increases in cases during the Delta variant this past summer. Children ages 5-11 saw a 50 percent increase in cases, a 64 percent increases in ICU admissions and an 84 percent increase in hospitalizations during this period.
The ADH has also seen an increase in cases recently in this age group over the past week.
“There is a concern about the long COVID symptoms in children, which can include mental health issues and ongoing heart and lung issues,” Hutchinson said. “Vaccinating children also keeps the people around them safe, like teachers and grandparents. The holidays are coming soon, and vaccinating children protects them and the people around them.”
The state reported 641 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, which is up by about 100 compared to last week’s briefing. Twenty-eight more Arkansans have died as a result of COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.