Conway detectives have obtained records from Letgo as they continue investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday in the Conway Regional Medical Center parking lot.
The alleged victim had arranged to meet a Jacksonville man in the hospital parking lot to buy a pair of Apple AirPods for $65, according to a search warrant affidavit.
The two met using the “Letgo” app, which is an online chatting application for users to buy and sell used items.
According to the affidavit, the two arranged to meet on Saturday in the Conway Regional parking lot.
“When [the victim] arrived, he was instructed on the exact location of where to meet the person that was selling the air pods,” Detective Lyle Peresko wrote in a search warrant request. “[The victim] met with the black male and provided him with $70 in hopes of getting $5.00 [in] change and the air pods in return. Instead [of receiving] his change or the air pods, the black male instead pointed a pistol in [the victim’s] direction.”
As he backed away from the armed suspect, the victim told police the suspect and the two other passengers fled in a white Chrysler.
The alleged victim was able to give officers a screenshot of the suspect as well as the Apple AirPods he attempted to buy. After searching for the suspect and the Apple AirPods on Letgo, the detective found out the Jacksonville man still had the air pods up for sale.
“Based on the information [the victim] provided to me along with what I was able to locate using the Letgo website, I believe Letgo would have access to subscriber and data information which would assist me in identifying a suspect in this case,” Peresko wrote in his search warrant request.
District Judge Chris R. Carnahan approved the search warrant request on Tuesday.
Online records show the Conway Police Department detective requested Letgo provide account information, chat logs, location data and other information pertaining to the suspect’s account.
According to a search warrant inventory list, Peresko received a data extraction from Letgo on Wednesday.
