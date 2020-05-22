A Conway man was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond after reportedly robbing a Forest Lake Estates tenant at gunpoint last week.
Rickey Le Alyn Fuller, 21, was ordered earlier this week by District Judge Chris R. Carnahan to remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond after he was charged with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony; first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold requested the $100,000 bond be imposed against Fuller because the Conway man “currently has three open Faulkner County cases as well.”
Should the robbery suspect post bond, he would be required to wear an ankle monitor, per the judge’s order.
The felony case was filed against Fuller after he reportedly robbed another Conway resident at gunpoint on May 15.
A Forest Lake Estates tenant called the Conway Police Department on May 15 saying a man with a gun held him at gunpoint and stole his backpack at the trailer park, according to a probable cause affidavit. The Forest Lake Estates tenant also said there was money in the stolen bag and that he was chasing after the suspect.
Responding officers were able to quickly locate the suspect because the Forest Lake Estates tenant who called police was following him as he fled, according to the affidavit.
As officer Joseph Manno caught up to the suspect vehicle, officer Brittany Byrd also spotted him on College Avenue.
Byrd followed the black GMC Envoy that Fuller was driving into a cul-de-sac and blocked him from fleeing. According to the report, as the suspect tried to turn around, he “came bumper to bumper with Ofc. Byrd’s patrol vehicle and came to a complete stop.”
Once they handcuffed the suspect, the report states officers began searching his vehicle.
Authorities found a black revolver “sitting on the driver floor board in plain view” and the officers also found $1,700 in cash in the backpack Fuller was accused of stealing.
According to the affidavit, the .357 Magnum Revolver Rossi had three rounds in it. Police also seized suspected marijuana and a pair of dice found in Fuller’s pockets.
Online records show that the 21-year-old is scheduled to appear next on June 17 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
