The Arnold Innovation Center, powered by Conway Corporation is now open in downtown Conway.
The space, named in honor of retired Conway Corp CEO Richard Arnold, is a membership-based space for startups, entrepreneurs and small business owners to launch, collaborate and grow. The space is managed by the Conductor and will offer low-cost coworking space, rented desks and meeting and event space.
“The innovation center will become the epicenter of Conway’s startup community,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “This is an ideal location from a technology standpoint and a historic one. It’s in the heart of the Data District and just a few steps from where almost 150 years ago, Conway’s original startups were launched.”
The space boasts a variety of amenities and benefits, including Conway Corp high-speed internet, workspace, meeting space, collaboration with other early-stage companies, networking events and access to direct small business support.
“We are building a space for creative collisions where entrepreneurs find like-minded individuals and a community of resources that lower barriers to starting and growing a business,” Grace Rains, Conductor executive director, said.
The building was originally built for First State Bank and opened in August 1960 before becoming Conway City Hall in 1986. The city moved to the Federal Building in 2020 and after a $2.7 Million Dollar renovation of the building from Conway Corporation, the Arnold Innovation Center opened in late Summer 2022.
The official Grand Opening of the building is set for September 28th from 5:01 – 7:00 p.m. in partnership with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will be open to the public and host food vendors, a short program outlining the history of the project, as well as tours of the facility.
The Arnold Innovation Center offers low-cost memberships for coworking, meeting space, and rented desks. Eligible members must be small business owners or entrepreneurs. The Arnold Innovation Center is located at 1201 Oak St., Conway, AR 72032. Prospective members can find more information at arconductor.org/arnold -innovation-center.
