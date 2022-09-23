AIC opens

The Arnold Innovation Centers opens in downtown Conway.

 Submitted photo

The Arnold Innovation Center, powered by Conway Corporation is now open in downtown Conway.

The space, named in honor of retired Conway Corp CEO Richard Arnold, is a membership-based space for startups, entrepreneurs and small business owners to launch, collaborate and grow. The space is managed by the Conductor and will offer low-cost coworking space, rented desks and meeting and event space.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.