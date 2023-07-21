The Conway Police Department announced an arrest in connection with a shots-fired incident at a local apartment complex near the University of Central Arkansas earlier this week.
Martel Johnson, 27, has been charged with a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons in the case.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, CPD officers responded to Fox Run Apartments at 300 S. Donaghey Ave. after receiving “multiple reports of numerous gunshots being fired from a balcony at Building J in the direction of other apartment buildings,” CPD officials said in a news release.
“Initial responding officers identified and locate the apartment involved in the shots-fired incident, but the individuals inside refused to answer the door or communicate with officers,” authorities said.
CPD negotiators as well as the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team responded to the scene, “resulting in the successful apprehension of two subjects for questioning,” the released stated.
Following those interviews and an investigation, Johnson was arrested. He is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.