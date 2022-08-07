The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest over the weekend in connection with Friday’s shooting death of a juvenile.
Zaveon Griffin, 22, of Mayflower is being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center on charges of capital murder, a class Y felony; theft by receiving, a class D felony; possession of firearms by certain persons, a class B felony; and criminal conspiracy, a class A felony, according to online documents.
Around 5:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in Mayflower in reference to a shooting, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release.
“Upon arrival, deputies located a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,” she said.
On Saturday, the girl died from her injuries. Skaggs later announced.
“Since the morning of the shooting, Investigators have been gathering evidence and following up on leads,” Skaggs said. “We appreciate the assistance of Conway Police Department with this case.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and will provide updates when they become available.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
