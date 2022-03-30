An arrest has been made in connection to the armed robbery at the Dollar General on Highway 365 in Mayflower on the afternoon of March 5. The arrested suspect is also facing charges related to an aggravated robbery at Palarm Park.
Jamisen Smith, 23, is being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond, authorities said.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division led the investigation and solicited the public’s help to identify the suspect.
“During the course of the investigation, leads were developed that possibly identified the Dollar General robbery suspect as Jamisen Smith,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
On March 17, an officer with the Mayflower Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Smith, authorities said.
“Smith engaged Mayflower Police Department and Arkansas State Police in a pursuit ending in the Conway city limits, [where] he was successfully taken into custody,” Skaggs said.
FCSO CID investigators then interviewed Smith about the robberies.
“During the interview, Smith gave details about his involvement in the Dollar General Store robbery,” Skaggs said.
Smith is being held on two charges of aggravated robbery, a class Y felony; felony fleeing; reckless driving; failure to maintain control; running a red light; cutting in before safe; restrictions on passing overtaken vehicle; and driving on shoulder.
“The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Mayflower Police Department and Arkansas State Police for their assistance in solving this case,” Skaggs said.
