On Aug. 8, Rodger Sorg, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 2 death of 3-month-old Kyzer Fry.
The Mansfield Police Department asked Arkansas State Police to investigate the death after they were called to a home on Huntington Avenue by the child’s mother, Samantha Dotson. Dotson told investigators that she discovered the child unresponsive when she returned home from work.
