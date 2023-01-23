The Conway Police Department (CPD) has made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that occurred in the 1800 block of Lucille Street close to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21.
CPD arrested 19-year old Dashaun Jordan Jones a little over an hour after the homicide and he's now been charged with two counts of capital murder, CPD's statement about the arrest on Monday read.
"He was transferred to the Faulkner County Detention Center Unit Two where he is currently being held without bond until his first appearance with the court system," the CPD statement read. "If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130 and reference Incident 23-0103356."
The victims in Saturday's double homicide were 26-year-old Raekwon Hull and 25-year-old Derek Palmer, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, CPD announced it was actively working a shooting homicide on Lucille Street and told the public to expect a "heavy police presence." About an hour later, CPD announced that two victims had been identified, with one in the hospital and one "pronounced deceased at the scene." A little after 8 p.m., the CPD released another update, notifying the public that the hospitalized victim had died.
"Detectives are still gathering more details regarding this incident," CPD's statement on Monday read. "CPD will update the public as more information becomes available."
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sherry Skaggs released a statement to the Log Cabin on Monday correcting a rumor circulating online that Jones had been released after his arrest.
"[Jones] is and has been in our custody at the detention center since he was arrested," Skaggs said. "He was never released. He is in his cell as we speak."
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
