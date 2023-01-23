The Conway Police Department (CPD) has made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that occurred in the 1800 block of Lucille Street close to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21. 

CPD arrested 19-year old Dashaun Jordan Jones a little over an hour after the homicide and he's now been charged with two counts of capital murder, CPD's statement about the arrest on Monday read. 

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.