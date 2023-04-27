Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shots-fired incident at the Don Owen Sports Complex on Monday night, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced via social media late Thursday afternoon.
Demetrius Ross, 20, and 18-year old Grant Allison were booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center on Wednesday night, the CPD statement read.
Ross had been arrested a little more than three hours earlier at a residence in Faulkner County on four counts of terroristic act, a Class B felony. Allison, meanwhile, was arrested at a residence in Bigelow at about 9:10 p.m. on four counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, also a Class B felony.
Both are currently being held without bond until their first court appearance, the CPD statement read.
Also in the statement about the arrests, the CPD explained the sequence of events that occurred at the sports complex on Monday night. At 7:02 p.m., while sporting events were taking place at the complex, the Conway Emergency Operations Center received multiple 911 calls about gunshots, with one caller reporting "seeing two males shooting at each other."
"The first officer was dispatched within 37 seconds of the call and arrived on-scene at approximately 7:05 p.m.," the statement read. "Three additional officers arrived by 7:06 p.m. A total of eight uniformed officers responded to this incident within the first three minutes of the initial reports. All the involved parties had fled the scene prior to the arrival of the initial responding officer."
The CPD later determined the shooting occurred in the upper parking lot on the west side of the sports complex and there is believed to have been "three vehicles present in the parking lot at the time of the incident." A significant police presence searched the area surrounding the sports complex in the minutes after the first 911 calls came in.
"As reports came in that the suspects fled the area, responding officers immediately began attempting to locate them," the statement read. "Within the first 30 minutes of this incident, there were 15 uniformed officers in the surrounding area searching for the suspects and/or their vehicles. The initial responding officers secured the scene and our Criminal Investigations Division arrived at approximately 8:00 p.m."
The CPD has asked the public to contact them if they have additional information about the incident or if they witnessed it.
"If you have any additional information or if you were a witness to this incident, we encourage you to contact Detective Steven Spurgers in our Criminal Investigations Division at steven.spurgers@conwayarkansas.gov or 501-450-6130 and reference Incident 23-0404280," the statement read.
In the aftermath of Monday night's shots-fired incident, the Conway City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday to increase the overtime budget for the CPD in order to allow more overtime hours for officers.
Mayor Bart Castleberry announced the city's intention to bring the proposal to the council in a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning. The goal of the increase is to ensure that parks in the city have a police presence during games, tournaments and other events going forward.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
