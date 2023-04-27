Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shots-fired incident at the Don Owen Sports Complex on Monday night, the Conway Police Department (CPD) announced via social media late Thursday afternoon. 

Demetrius Ross, 20, and 18-year old Grant Allison were booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center on Wednesday night, the CPD statement read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

