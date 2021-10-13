Small businesses in downtown Conway are rolling out the red carpet on Oct. 21 for local artists, musicians and creative people to show off their works.
Every third Thursday of the month from 5-8 p.m. Conway Art Walk will take place on Oak Street, between Chestnut and Front streets. Visitors and patrons are invited to enjoy live music and art demonstrations while enjoying art and fine crafts from 15 or more artists. The event is free and open to the public.
“Explore the eclectic mix of downtown businesses and venues, hunt for that special art piece to add to your growing collection, or celebrate a fun night out with friends and family,” Jessica Crum, Conway Art Walk organizer, said. “Small bites and drinks are provided at the Art Walk Welcome Center, The Studio Downtown at 1100 Oak Street, where you can also get a map of the evening’s events.”
Discover new artists every month from now until May 2022 and be a part of the cultural experience, she said.
For more information about the event or for anyone interested in participating as an artist or volunteer, visit conway artwalk.com.
Business partners for the October event include Creative Institute of Central Arkansas (presenting sponsor), Bledsoe Chiropractic (artist sponsor) and MAGE Inc. (wine bar sponsor).
