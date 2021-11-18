The Conway Art Walk, which is held every third Thursday in downtown Conway, will feature two local artists this month as a way to highlight the talent in central Arkansas.
The November Art Walk, held Thursday, Nov. 18, will feature the first ever performance from a local, Conway-based indie band title Jupiter’s Flytrap.
“Members Belle, Brice, Héctor, Ian, Indi and Luke came together as an effort to bring a unique sound to the central Arkansas live music scene,” Jessica Crum, the executive director of the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas, said. “No matter what your taste in music, Jupiter’s Flytrap will have something for you, playing everything from the Beatles to Tame Impala and even a few originals.”
The Art Walk for November will also feature other local artists and designers including Monika Anne of Moniianne Designs who will be performing a live art demonstrations where visitors can watch her in action as she creates one of her vivid paintings.
The Art Walk will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday along Oak Street, and visitors can pick up a map at The Studio Downtown.
“Art Walk features local artists, live music, and free food and drinks,” Crum said. “It’s a chance to experience the creative side of central Arkansas while doing your part to support local artists and businesses.”
The Art Walk will happen every third Thursday from now until May of next year.
