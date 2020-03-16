United Motors was started in 1916 at 627 Front Street. Articles of incorporation for the United Motor Company, a $50,000 corporation organized to take over the automobile department of Frauenthal & Schwarz and the Conway Motor Sales Company, were filed with County Clerk John Reeves in early 1920. At the first stockholders’ meeting, Leo Hamberg, Ila Wheat, Leo Crafton, Opie Hartje, William R. James, W.D. Cole and George W. Clark were elected directors.
Leo “Hippo” Crafton worked for his father there when he was growing up and then came back after World War II to operate and eventually own the dealership himself. United Motors was considered to be one of the oldest Chrysler dealerships in the country.
The showroom and lot at Chestnut and Deer Streets was built in 1949. The dealership also sold Plymouth, Dodge, Jeep and Eagle products. Superior Auto Group bought United Motors in 2004. This United Motors building would serve as the first location for New Life Church starting in 2001.
To see more Faulkner County artifacts, visit the Faulkner County Museum, its Facebook page or its website, www.faulknercountymuseum.org. Help preserve our county’s history with your tax-deductible donation.
