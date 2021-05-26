Arvest Bank has hired Mike Damron and Andrea Jobe as mortgage lenders for the bank’s mortgage division in Conway. Both will provide guidance and technical advice to customers who are seeking a mortgage loan, or refinance options.
Damron is a native of Wynne who has experience in mortgage lending and as a branch services supervisor. He is a member of the Conway Rotary Club and is an ambassador for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
Damron earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Arkansas State University.
Jobe brings 17 years of experience in lending to her new role and most recently was a vice president and regional manager in the financial services industry. She currently is pursuing a degree from John Brown University.
Jobe is a native of Little Rock who currently lives in Vilonia.
“The mortgage industry has remained strong during the challenges of the past year and that remains true today,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas. “In addition to a historically low interest rate environment, buyers face an extremely challenging field of competition due to the low housing inventory which requires homebuyers to act quickly. In these challenging times, an experienced mortgage lender is a very important resource to assist during the process. Mike and Andrea have the experience and are both great additions to our lending team in Faulkner County.”
