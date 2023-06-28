Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Ellis Arnold will be joining its Conway Advisory Board effective July 1, 2023.
Arnold is President Emeritus at Hendrix College after serving as president from 2019 to 2023. He has 30 years of senior leadership experience in education, including serving as president at Lambuth University from 1996 to 2004 and Pulaski Academy from 2004 to 2008.
Arnold is on the Foundation for the Mid-South’s Board of Directors, was the board chair for the Methodist Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., and was a board member for Summit Bank and Union Planters Bank.
“We couldn’t be more excited to add Ellis to our advisory board,” said Brooks Davis, Community Bank President of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton. “We look forward to seeing the benefits of his leadership experience, and we’re excited to see the impact he makes in this role.”
Arnold received his bachelor’s degree from Hendrix College and holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Bowen School of Law. He spent eight years in private practice in Little Rock with a primary focus in commercial litigation and transactions. He also attended the Harvard Institute for New Presidents in 1997.
