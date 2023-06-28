Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Ellis Arnold will be joining its Conway Advisory Board effective July 1, 2023.

Arnold is President Emeritus at Hendrix College after serving as president from 2019 to 2023. He has 30 years of senior leadership experience in education, including serving as president at Lambuth University from 1996 to 2004 and Pulaski Academy from 2004 to 2008.

