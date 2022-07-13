Arvest Bank announced it has added Melissa Troup to its local board of directors in Conway.
Troup is a homeschool teacher and community volunteer in Conway. She fills various roles in the homeschooling sphere, including teaching group classes and equipping other homeschool parents with the materials they need to teach their kids.
Troup currently serves on the mayor’s advisory committee for the Conway Community Aquatics Center. She also volunteers in different capacities with Conway Regional Health System.
She previously served as the president of AquaKids and Dolphin Booster Board, which are both organizations dedicated to promoting competitive youth swimming.
Troup attended Texas A&M University, where she earned a bachelor’s of business administration focusing on information systems.
Troup lives in Conway with her husband, Matthew. They have four sons.
