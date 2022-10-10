Arvest Bank announced four teachers in the Conway and Morrilton area have been awarded $500 gifts as part of its “We Love Teachers” initiative.
This is the seventh consecutive year Arvest has conducted the initiative. A total of 145 teachers at public state-funded schools throughout the bank’s four-state footprint are being awarded. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom needs.
The recipients in the Conway and Morrilton area are:
Luke Smith, Theodore Elementary School, Conway.
Dr. Corey Oliver, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, Conway.
Maygun Nutt, Morrilton Elementary School, Morrilton.
Patricia Hopkins, Morrilton High School, Morrilton.
The “We Love Teachers” initiative aims to address a widespread need among teachers. According to a 2021 AdoptAClassroom.org survey, teachers spent an average of $750 of their own money for classroom needs during the 2020-2021 school year. Additionally, 30 percent of respondents said they spend $1,000 or more per year.
“Teachers play a critical role in our communities preparing students for a successful future. The role of education cannot be overstated,” Brooks Davis, community bank president for Arvest in Conway, said. “That’s why it is our pleasure and honor to run the We Love Teachers campaign. We want all teaches to know how grateful we are for all they do to prepare young people for the future.”
