Arvest Bank announced four teachers in the Conway and Morrilton area have been awarded $500 gifts as part of its “We Love Teachers” initiative.

This is the seventh consecutive year Arvest has conducted the initiative. A total of 145 teachers at public state-funded schools throughout the bank’s four-state footprint are being awarded. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom needs.

