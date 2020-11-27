Arvest Bank is pleased to announce two teachers in Faulkner County have been awarded $500 prizes as part of its “We Love Teachers” campaign. A total of 160 awards, totaling $80,000, are being given this year throughout Arvest’s footprint.
The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 5. And nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page. The winners in Faulkner County are:
Samantha Felts, Ellen Smith Elementary in Conway
Emily Rowe, Eastside Elementary in Greenbrier
“Arvest recognizes these teachers for their enthusiasm in the classroom and for their continued work to engage and encourage students during class time, without skipping a beat during the challenges of Covid-19,” said Maret Cahill-Wicks, VP/ marketing manager of Arvest Bank. “We hope the cash prize they receive from Arvest will be a great complement to their work.”
“We also thank the hundreds of other educators across Faulkner County who dedicate their lives and careers to investing in our children academically, and in so many other ways. They are truly shaping and preparing our future business and community leaders and we are extremely grateful for the wonderful work they do.”
