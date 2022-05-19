Arvest Bank officials said it is grateful to all those who have contributed to its 12th annual Million Meals campaign as the hunger-fighting initiative approaches a close. The campaign began on April 1 and ends at close of business on May 28.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. Arvest chose to fight hunger via Million Meals due largely to the prevalence of food-insecurity throughout its footprint. Oklahoma (4th) and Arkansas (9th) rank among the most food-insecure states in the nation, based on average rates from 2018-2020, while Kansas and Missouri also rank among the 20 most food-insecure states.
“Food insecurity can affect our friends or neighbors and we may not even realize it. Single parents, senior citizens, college students or others who are forced to choose between paying for food or other necessities can easily face food insecurity,” Brooks Davis, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton, said. “For more than a decade, our communities have helped us support our local food partners and meet that increasing need. We are working hard to finish this year’s campaign strong and we appreciate the support of everyone who has given to this effort.”
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can do so at any Arvest branch or via the Arvest Go mobile app through May 28. Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.
In central Arkansas, Arvest is partnering with Arkansas Foodbank for the Million Meals campaign.
For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.
