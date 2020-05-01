The United Way of Central Arkansas recently received a $10,000 grant from the Arvest Bank Foundation to support the organization’s disaster relief efforts in central Arkansas.
The gift specifically will help fund the Central Housing Assistance Program to provide financial support to Arkansans who have lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting with rent and mortgage payments.
“Housing payments and food are the top priorities for the majority of families affected by this pandemic,” said Jennifer Boyett, executive director of the United Way of Central Arkansas in Conway. “This donation will allow us to help even more families during this transitory period, until they can regain employment. On behalf of all of those individuals and families, we are extremely grateful to the Arvest Bank Foundation for this generous and necessary gift.”
“The United Way changes the lives of people who are in crisis in so many ways, and we are thankful to be able to support the people of our community in this way,” said Skip Colvin, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton.
