The Arvest Bank Foundation donated a gift of $3,000 to Recycle Bikes For Kids, a nonprofit organization in North Little Rock that provides refurbished bicycles to children in central Arkansas, free of charge.
“Anyone who has ever ridden a bike knows the joy it brings, and we believe every child deserves a bike of their very own,” said Ron King, founder of Recycle Bikes for Kids. “Bikes provide transportation and a sense of independence, freedom and exploration. We very much appreciate the Arvest Bank Foundation for keeping the children of our community in mind during its annual giving initiatives.”
“We’ve been fortunate to witness first-hand the great work Ron and his volunteers do to transform used bikes into meaningful gifts for so many children across Arkansas,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas. “By extending the life of these bikes, this program provides an element of sustainability and teaches volunteers of all ages mechanical skills that so many people don’t have exposure to these days.”
Volunteers are solely responsible for the repair and refurbishing of the bikes that are donated to Recycle Bikes for Kids. Since the program was founded in 2008, it has distributed more than 17,500 bikes to children across central Arkansas. Every child who receives a bike also receives a bicycle helmet. Anyone 16 years of age or older may earn a free bike of their own to repair, after serving a certain number of volunteer hours with the program to help refurbish bikes that will be given to children.
Recycle Bikes for Kids accepts bicycles of any size and kind. More information about the program is available at www.recyclebikesforkids.org.
