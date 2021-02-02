Arvest Bank has hired Philip Shell as mortgage lender supervisor in Conway. Shell has 16 years of experience in mortgage lending and will lead the team at Arvest’s new mortgage lending office at 2885 Prince St. that opened in December.
“Philip’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as we expand our mortgage services area to an independent location on Prince Street,” said Skip Colvin, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton. “The fact that Philip is a native of Conway, was educated here and has chosen to excel in his career in his hometown is a testament to his dedication and knowledge of our community. He is an asset for us, and our customers.”
Shell holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Hendrix College and an MBA from the University of Arkansas. He is a graduate of Conway High School.
Shell is a member of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, a past-president and former treasurer of the Conway Kiwanis Club and has served as a board member for numerous nonprofit organizations during the past 28 years.
