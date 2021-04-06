Arvest Bank kicked off its 11th annual Million Meals campaign today and it will continue through May 29. The campaign’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need and it benefits more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint.
The campaign is particularly needed in Arkansas, which ranks 7th among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The Arkansas Food Bank will receive monetary donations made in Conway and Morrilton from April 5-May 29. Residents of the Arkansas River Valley can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus in Conway and Morrilton, or by calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, Arvest customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.
“Individuals and families who never thought they would need support from a food pantry realized that need this past year,” said Skip Colvin, community bank president of Arvest Bank in Conway and Morrilton. “Our local food partners are still experiencing an incredible demand for supplemental food, so we are grateful to everyone in the community who can contribute to Million Meals and help us put food on the table locally.”
Arvest conducts Million Meals in the spring each year due to the fact food banks report an increased need in the summer, when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals at the schools they attend. According to the Food Research & Action Center, in fact, only one child participated in the USDA’s Summer Nutrition Programs in July 2019 for every seven children who received a free or reduced-price lunch during the 2018-2019 school year.
For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.
