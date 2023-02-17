Arvest Bank has been named to the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers for the second year in a row. The list was announced Feb. 15.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., companies recognized on America’s Best Employers 2023 list are selected through an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees. A total of 1,000 employers across 25 industry sectors were awarded, including 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

