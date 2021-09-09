Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint for the sixth consecutive year by conducting its “We Love Teachers” campaign, which will result in 154 teachers receiving a total of $77,000 in prize money.
Awarding 154 $500 gifts to individual teachers is a sign of Arvest’s appreciation for the work teachers do, especially during a time of exceptional challenges in and out of the classroom. All prizes will go to teachers who work at public state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.
“Teachers play a critical role in our communities preparing students for a successful future. The role of education cannot be overstated,” Brooks Davis, community bank president for Arvest in Conway, said. “That’s why it is our pleasure and honor to run the We Love Teachers campaign. We want all teaches to know how grateful we are for all they do to prepare young people for the future.”
To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Sept. 13-19, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form.
In the five-year history of the “We Love Teachers” campaign, Arvest has awarded more than $245,000 to more than 480 teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.