Arvest Bank will partner with Arkansas Foodbank for its 12th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month, bank-wide effort to provide 1 million meals or more to those in need within the bank’s footprint.
Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised an 11-year total of 18.7 million meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.
Arkansas Foodbank will receive monetary donations made in central Arkansas from April 1 through May 28. Residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus in Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Conway, Jacksonville, Little Rock, Maumelle, Morrilton, North Little Rock and Sherwood, or calling 866-952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards credit cardholders can log in to arvest flexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.
“We are grateful to be included in this year’s Million Meals campaign,” Rhonda Sanders, Arkansas Foodbank CEO said. “There are thousands of central Arkansans that are food insecure, and rising costs for food, gas, and other goods greatly impact those who don’t know where their next meal may come from. The funds raised through this campaign will help put food on the tables of so many in our community.”
Last year, Arvest raised more than 1.6 million meals in the form of direct monetary donations for its food partners and this year’s campaign will benefit more than 75 organizations in the four states – Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma – the bank serves.
In 2020 – the most recent year statistics are available – 10.5 percent of American households surveyed were food-insecure, meaning they had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources. Additionally, Arkansas ranks ninth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
About Arkansas Foodbank
Arkansas Foodbank, the largest hunger relief organization in Arkansas, offers innovative programming focused on serving hungry Arkansans with healthy and nutritious food. Programs like Food For Kids, Food For Families and Food For Seniors provide food and other resources for more than 400 food pantries, schools, shelters, senior centers and other agencies that directly aid hungry Arkansans. For information on how you can fight hunger, visit www.arkansasfoodbank.org. The Foodbank is a proud member of Feeding America and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.
