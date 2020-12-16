Arvest Bank is pleased to announce the opening of a new lending facility in Conway.
“We couldn’t be more excited about opening this space to meet the growing needs of our customers and others in this region,” said Skip Colvin, community bank president for Arvest in Conway. “This is a direct response to increased business in our community. While much of the activity will be mortgage-focused, associates at this location will be able to handle a variety of lending needs.”
Located at 2885 Prince St., the 2,500-square-foot space will provide customers with a dedicated facility for those seeking consumer loans. In addition to lending related to the purchase or refinancing of residential properties, other loans that will be handled at the location include:
• Construction loans
• Land loans
• Home improvement loans
• Auto loans and refinances
• Home equity loans
• Home equity lines of credit
• Various consumer loans
“We believe this facility brings a new approach to meeting many of this community’s needs,” Colvin said. “We are excited to meet those needs with solutions tailored to individual needs and we know that no two customers are alike.”
The expected opening date is December 15th although the facility will be closed for walk-in traffic due to safety precautions during COVID-19. In August, Arvest went live with a new appointment service for ease of making appointments. Anyone interested in making an appointment should visit appointments.arvest.com.
