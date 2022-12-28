The Arvest Foundation awarded grants totaling $48,500 to seven organizations in Conway in 2022. These organizations received grants because they represent the best of and are making diligent efforts to better their communities.

“We’re excited to be able to give back to these great organizations,” said Brooks Davis, community bank president of Arvest bank in Conway and Morrilton. “The impact they have on our community is priceless and we’re proud to be able to help them with their work.”

