The Arvest Foundation awarded grants totaling $48,500 to seven organizations in Conway in 2022. These organizations received grants because they represent the best of and are making diligent efforts to better their communities.
“We’re excited to be able to give back to these great organizations,” said Brooks Davis, community bank president of Arvest bank in Conway and Morrilton. “The impact they have on our community is priceless and we’re proud to be able to help them with their work.”
The list of organizations the Arvest Foundation awarded grants to is as follows:
Bethlehem House: Bethlehem House seeks to encourage, equip and motivate homeless and nearly homeless individuals and families to take the necessary steps to improve their life situations. These funds will be used to provide ongoing support for residents through housing, case management, life skills and transportation to work, doctors’ appointments, or interviews.
Central Baptist College: Central Baptist College has grown from humble beginnings to a faculty of nearly 50 full and part-time instructors and a student body of over 500. Its curriculum has also grown, and it now includes diverse baccalaureate programming. This grant will be used to provide scholarships to low-income students.
Conway Regional Health Foundation: Conway Regional Health Foundation supports the mission and work of the Conway Regional Health System, which is a not for profit 150‐bed medical center in Conway. This organization services seven counties and provided over $3.6 million in charity care as recently as 2019. The Arvest Foundation’s funding will be used to support the laboratory services and facility expansion and the adult behavioral health expansion.
Hendrix College: Hendrix College is a private, undergraduate liberal arts institute that offers distinguished academic programs in a residential, coeducational setting. Hendrix prepares its graduates for lives of service and fulfillment in their communities and the world. The Arvest Foundation’s donation will be used to provide scholarships to low-income students.
Milestones Services, Inc.: Milestones Services, Inc., works to support early intervention for children, birth to 5 years of age, who are developmentally delayed or are at risk of developmental delays due to medical conditions. These funds will be used to support the Early Childhood program’s services, including therapy, nursing, transportation, nutrition and child care.
Pine Street Community Museum: The Pine Street Community Museum works to preserve the history of the African American community in Conway. The Arvest Foundation grant will support the preservation of documents that display the rich legacy of Conway’s African American pioneers.
United Way of Central Arkansas: United Way of Central Arkansas is committed to improving the lives of the people it serves by creating opportunities for change throughout the community in the focus areas of education, health, income and emergency services. The Arvest Foundation’s funding will support the VITA Program, which provides tax preparation for those qualifying for the earned income tax credit.
