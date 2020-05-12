The Arvest Bank Foundation donated $10,000 to Our House, Inc., a Little Rock nonprofit organization that provides shelter and support services for individuals and families who are in danger of becoming homeless because of financial constraints.
The grant will help provide emergency support for low and moderate-income families affected by the covid-19 pandemic whom Our House is assisting.
“Every need is magnified right now, so we will work ensure this gift helps meet the greatest needs, among as many of our individuals and families as possible,” said Ben Goodwin, executive director of Our House. “We are thankful for community partners such as the Arvest Bank Foundation who realize and respond to the challenges community organizations face, especially during such a critical time.”
“”Community’ is about helping your fellow man, when times are good and when they’re tough, so we are glad to be able to support the team at Our House and those whom they serve,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas.
In addition to providing shelter and support services, Our House provides workforce training to assist clients with obtaining employment and returning to an independent lifestyle. To learn more about Our House, visit OurHouseShelter.org.
