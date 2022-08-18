The Arvest Foundation donated a grant in the amount of $5,000 to Bethlehem House, Inc. of Conway in support of residents in the area who are dealing with homelessness.

The gift will help fund food and other provisions the nonprofit organization provides to those who need assistance, as well as pay for costs associated with temporary housing for the residents in serves.

