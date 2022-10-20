The Arvest Foundation donated a grant in the amount of $5,000 to Bethlehem House, Inc. of Conway in support of residents in the area who are dealing with homelessness.
The gift will help fund food and other provisions the nonprofit organization provides to those who need assistance, as well as pay for costs associated with temporary housing for the residents in serves.
“Life is hard, it’s much harder when you’re homeless. Not knowing where you will sleep or how you will take care of your kids, eat, keep your food cool or cook is a nightmare most of us won’t experience. Bethlehem House exists to help alleviate these nightmares that many do face,” Aimee Prince, executive director of Bethlehem House, Inc., said. “We’re honored to be doing this important work for over 30 years. As the costs of absolutely everything skyrocket, this donation from Arvest Foundation is key in helping us continue to move people from homelessness to independent living.”
Bethlehem House provides the short-term residents to its facility with temporary housing for up to two years, life skills training, case management and transportation to job interviews, work, medical or legal appointments.
For non-resident residents, Bethlehem House provides laundry services, breakfast and lunch, and a food pantry – 365 days a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.